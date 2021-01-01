From kalco
Kalco 501551 Ambassador 18 Light Pendant Copper Patina Indoor Lighting Pendants
Kalco 501551 Ambassador 18 Light Pendant Features:Designed to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaBulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration.Dimensions:Height: 35.5" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Diameter: 26"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 18Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 1080Voltage: 120vVoltage Type: Line VoltageVintage Edison Bulb: YesCompliance:UL Listed, Dry Location - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Copper Patina