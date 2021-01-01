Crystorama Lighting Group 501 Broche 2 Light 24-1/4" High Wall Sconce with Organza Shade English Bronze Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Wall Sconces

Crystorama Lighting Group 501 Broche 2 Light 24-1/4" High Wall Sconce with Organza Shade FeaturesCrafted from wrought ironIncludes organza shadeRequires (2) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL, CUL, and CSA rated 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 24-1/4"Width: 8-1/2"Depth: 4-1/2"Product Weight: 4.0 lbsWire Length: 8"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 120 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Wall Sconces English Bronze