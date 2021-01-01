Livex Lighting 5002 Williamsburg 2 Light 14" Tall Wall Sconce Black Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Livex Lighting 5002 Williamsburg 2 Light 14" Tall Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed of steel(2) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsRated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 13-1/2"Width: 12-3/4"Extension: 6-1/2"Product Weight: 17 lbsBackplate Height: 13"Backplate Width: 4-3/8"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Black