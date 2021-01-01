From elk home

Elk Home 500 Aspen Bark Single Light 30" Tall Buffet Table Lamp Natural Lamps Table Lamps

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Elk Home 500 Aspen Bark Single Light 30" Tall Buffet Table Lamp FeaturesFeatures a 6.5" wide baseConstructed from bark and metalIncludes a round hardback burlap shade with single trimIncludes (1) 100 watt medium (E26) Incandescent bulbFixture includes 3 way switchUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 30"Width: 16"Product Weight: 10 lbsShade Height: 10"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: IncandescentNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Natural

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com