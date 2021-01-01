Mind Reader 50 Liter Laundry Basket with Cutout Handles, Washing Bin, Dirty Clothes Storage, Bathroom, Bedroom, Closet, Brown

Mind Reader 50 Liter Laundry Basket with Cutout Handles, Washing Bin, Dirty Clothes Storage, Bathroom, Bedroom, Closet, BrownDEEP STORAGE: Pile on as many clothes as you need! Place your clean or dirty clothing in this laundry sorter that easily stores as much as 50 liters of clothing.CUT-OUT HANDLES: Built-in handles on both sides have been cut into the basket frame to allow for a sturdy and comfortable grip when bringing your wicker hamper from room to roomDURABLE AND STRONG: Mind Reader storage is made with high-quality plastic unlike other clothes hampers with lids or collapsible laundry baskets are made with cheap materials and rip easily. ; AIRFLOW DESIGN: Designed with interlocking wicker that lets airflow in and out of your hamper, promoting ventilation and preventing odor build-up that happens with traditional laundry bags. ; DIMENSIONS: 9.75 (L) x 13.75 (W) x 21 H. ; SPACE SAVER: Slim and sleek with enough space for all your storage needsThis wicker laundry basket takes up the least amount of space while providing the most amount of storage space, essential for any minimal home. ; USEFUL IN ANY ROOM: We all need a dirty clothes hamper in our homes Mind Reader provides a versatile slim hamper that is essential to your house, apartment, or college dorms for guys or girls. ; EASY TO CLEAN: Keep the dirt and mess on the clothes! This clothes hamper is easy to clean and is designed to minimize any residual smell. ; LIGHTWEIGHT BUILD: Carrying it around is a breeze! This hamper with lid comes in at just over 3 pounds in weight, easily making it lighter than most wicker baskets while maintaining its solid frame. ; ORGANIZER: This laundry basket with lid can be used for organization and storage too! Conveniently keep all your clothes or items in one space and close the lid on clutter and mess