Abba Patio 50 lbs. Plastic Patio Umbrella Base in Black

The Abba Patio Round Umbrella Base is a perfect choice for commercial use or for your busy backyard. The base is made of recycled plastic with steel pole, which makes your umbrella more sturdy and stable. The umbrella base can be filled with water and will up to 50 lbs. after it filled, provides additional weight required to improve umbrella stability in windy conditions. Nature color and generous design will adding more beauty to your garden. Specification. Material: Recyclable Plastic Size: 23.4 in. Dia Pole Diameter: 1.5 in. and 2 in. Pole Height: 14.6 in. Weight: 50 lbs. (after it filled with water) Commercial/Residential: Both. Color: Black.