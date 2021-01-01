10.5’’ X 8’’ X 1’’ Toaster Oven Pan With Rack Set, Small Baking Pans Tray Stainless Steel With Cooling Rack Set Of 4, Non-Toxic & Heavy Duty, Mirror F

Product descriptionSize:10.5'' x 8'' x 1''our Stainless Steel Toaster Oven Tray Cookie Pans with Cooling Racks Pack of 4, is made of pure stainless steel without any toxic substance. 2 pans and 2 racks are dishwasher safe to safe your labor and time. This set is designed compact size to fit most brands toaster ovens and regular oven. You can use it to bake or roast such as chicken wings, sausage, turkey breast, bacon, fish, vegetables, etc. Great gift for your families and friends.DIMENSION2 X Tray: 10.5 x 8 x 1-inch2 X Cooling Rack: 9.7 x 7.3 x 0.6-inchADVANTAGEHEALTHY - Made of pure stainless steel, No any toxic material or chemical coating, Rust-freeSMOOTH - Shiny and attractive mirror finish, Roll edges and round corners to comfortably hold and transferHEAVY DUTY - Sturdy and heavy gauge with solid construction, Durable for serving a long timeEASY CLEAN - Both the toaster oven trays and racks are dishwasher safe, Easily clean up in hand-washVERSATILE - Baking trays and racks could be separately used, Trays perfect for baking, Racks perfect for cooling foodUSING INSTRUCTION1. Please wash the set with warm soapy water before your first using.2. Please clean the set with soft dishcloth, avoiding scratching the shiny surface.3. Please clean and dry the set after using for healthy daily use, Dishwasher safe.Thank you for taking our as part of your family. We promise that all the description and specification are 100% to the reality of product. We're working harder to offer more good items. We are Team, we go far, we are our.