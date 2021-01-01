From nuloom

nuLOOM 5 x 8 Blue Medallion Vintage Area Rug Cotton | KKAN14B-53077

$215.07
In stock
Buy at lowes

Description

Slip Cotton backing. Imported. nuLOOM 5 x 8 Blue Medallion Vintage Area Rug Cotton | KKAN14B-53077

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com