Home Decorators Collection 20.5 x 49 Sunbrella Spectrum Indigo Outdoor Adirondack Chair Cushion
The deep blue of our Spectrum Indigo is reminiscent of still water and the sky at dusk. Rich and vibrant, the romantic nature of blue is a classic, referencing the age-old allure of the sea and its treasures as well as nighttime dreams. This hue is both familiar and undeniably elegant, a perfect combination for this Home Decorators Collection Adirondack Chair Cushion. Our 49 x 20.5 in. outdoor Adirondack cushion is covered in durable and beautiful Sunbrella acrylic fabric, specially engineered with UV protection to resist the elements and maintain bright color season after season. Inside our outdoor patio cushion we use our patented 100% everLuxe polyester fiber fill to help retain shape and provide long-lasting comfort during outdoor use. Fibers within the cushion are oriented in a vertical position, which provides structure, support, and spring. The outdoor Adirondack cushion is designed to fit most standard Adirondack chairs and has a longer, tapered back and elastic band to help secure it to a variety of chair sizes. Our outdoor Adirondack cushion also comes with a 5-year limited fabric warranty and a 1-year limited warranty against defects in workmanship. Enjoy the outdoors and add a degree of elegance to your personal outdoor retreat with the Home Decorators Collection Spectrum Indigo Adirondack Chair Cushion.