5 Tier Pan And Pot Lid Organizer Rack Holder Stainless Steel Kitchen Storage

Food grade heavy-duty chrome-plated steel frame features excellent ruggedness, corrosion resistance, stain resistance, and durability. It is easy to clean and maintains lasting performance (Note: Cookware is not included). The removable tray fits different sized cookware, such as griddle, steamer, wok, cast iron skillets, frying pan, saucepan, baking pans, crepe pans, and saute pans. Created with durability in mind, this cupboard organizer is made of sturdy materials. Soft non-slip feet hold everything in place inside the cabinet and round pans stay centered in base.