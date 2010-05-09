Miabella 9.5-10mm Black Tahitian Cultured Pearl and Diamond-Accent Sterling Silver Twist Drop Earrings

Capture the delicate smile on her face when you gift her these Miabella Black Tahitian Cultured Pearl and Diamond-Accent Twist Drop Earrings. Mounted in flickering sterling silver, they feature two drop-shape, black Tahitian cultured pearls (9.5-10mm) crowned by 16 round-cut, pave-set diamonds (G-H, I2;I3) embellished in a twist design. Polished to a brilliant shine, these flattering Tahitian pearl and diamond-accent earrings are the perfect addition to any jewelry collection. These pearl and diamond earrings secure with leverback closures.