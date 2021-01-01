Black + Decker 5 Speed Hand Mixer
Description
The product simplifies mixing for batters, sauces, and more! The 175-watt motor powers two professional-style beaters, and the five mixing speeds get any job done quickly. Plus, a turbo boost option increases mixing power to get through the toughest mixing tasks. Cleanup is simple thanks to the dishwasher-safe beaters.Features:175-Watt Motor - This powerful motor has 5 speeds so you can start slow and finish fast.5 Speeds + Turbo Boost - A range of speed options for every mixing task, plus a turbo boost option for the toughest mixing tasks.Professional-Style Beaters - The durable beaters work through all types of batters, sauces, and doughs. Removable for easy dishwasher cleaning.Comfort grip - The lightweight mixer features an ergonomic grip for comfortable operation..Dishwasher-Safe Parts - The mixing attachments are easy to remove and dishwasher-safe.Heel and bowl rest - The heel of the mixer is designed to rest upright on the counter or sit on the edge of the bowl.Easy eject button - Eject the mixing tools without getting your hands dirty.Mixer Details: YesMixer Type: Hand MixerMixing Action: Double BeaterPlanetary Mixing Action Touchpoints: Number of Speeds: 5Stand Mixer Features: Wattage: 175Recommended For: Whipped Creams & Small Batch CookiesWire Beater: YesDough Hook: NoFlat Beater: NoFlex Edge Beater: NoTwo Beaters: YesTwo Dough Hooks: NoWhisk: NoBlending Rod: NoPouring Shield: NoBowl Cover: NoStorage Case: NoDishwasher Safe Components: BeatersCord Storage: Attachment or Accessory Details: NoAttachment or Accessory Type: Attachment Type: Accessory Type: Compatible Mixer Brand: Compatible Mixer Bowl Capacity: Compatible Mixer Bowl Material: Compatible Mixer Part Numbers: Dishwasher Safe: Color: WhiteMaterial: PlasticBowl Included: NoBowl Capacity (quarts): Bowl Material: Country of Origin: ChinaPieces Included: 1 Mixer and 2 wire beatersSpefications:UL Listed: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: cETL Listed: cUL Listed: NSF Certified: ETL Listed: Dimensions:Overall Product Weight: 1.738Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 5.984Overall Width - Side to Side: 3.228Overall Depth - Front to Back: 7.677Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 2 YearsFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: