From monarch

Monarch 72" 5-Shelf Corner Bookcase Etagere, Gray

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Reclaimed, wood-look accentEtagere bookcase with 5 tray-style shelvesIdeal for holding books, ornaments and other decorative itemsMulti-functional as a corner bookcase or accent pieceContemporary design blends well with most decor stylesUse in a living room, family room, guest room, home office or hallwayOverall dimensions: 72"H x 18"W x 18"DWeight: 29 lbsAvailable in a variety of finishes including: black, cappuccino, dark taupe, walnut, white

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com