Miabella 9.5-10mm Brown Round Tahitian Pearl and Diamond Accent 10kt Pink Gold Swirl Women's Pendant Necklace, 17"

The 9.5-10mm Brown Round Tahitian Pearl Pendant is a breathtaking accessory for any event. It is elegant and easily enhances any outfit, whether it be casual or formal. The jewelry piece features a brown round Tahitian pearl and 12 round-cut, pave set white diamond accents that are sure to impress. The 10kt pink gold swirl pendant is hung on a 17" rope chain and it is secured with a spring ring clasp. Pair the beautiful jewelry piece with matching earrings and a bracelet or let it dazzle all by itself. Made with quality materials and careful craftsmanship, you will treasure it for many years to come. The 17" diamond accent pendant has a 1/10 Carat T.W and a stone color of G-H. It also has a clarity of I2-I3.