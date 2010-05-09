9.5-10mm White Round Cultured Freshwater Pearl and 1/10 Carat T.W. Diamond 10kt Rose Gold Swirl Pendant, 17

A timeless symbol of love and devotion, this Miabella Pearl and Diamond Swirl Pendant lends an eye-catching touch of sparkle to your look. Crafted in lustrous rose gold, this fabulous pendant showcases a single white round cultured freshwater pearl (9.5-10mm) accented by 12 round-cut, pave-set diamonds (G-H, I2-I3). The diamonds are expertly arranged in swirl pattern above the shining pearl, which adds charm to the pendant. This stunning pendant is suspended on a 17-inch rope chain and secures with a spring ring clasp. Enhanced with a high-polish finish, this beautiful pearl and diamond pendant makes an ideal June birthstone gift.Miabella Jewelry: With over 30 years of experience in creating fine jewelry, Miabella has what you're looking for to mark a special occasion with something that sparkles. Miabella — Harmony in Jewelry.All Miabella purchases come with a jewelry polishing cloth.