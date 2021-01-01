A little like a microwave, a little like a crock pot, but a whole lot better, this portable oven and food warmer is ideal for making meals for on the go, with its 12V connector that plugs into your vehicle’s DC power outlet. It evenly cooks or reheats fresh or frozen meats and vegetables—even leftovers—without burning or drying your food. Using the HOTLOGIC HeatDeck, the oven brings your food to the ideal temperature—and holds it there until you’re ready, whether that’s in two hours or twelve. There’s no monitoring needed; just place your meal inside the personal unit, plug it in, and go about your day. HOTLOGIC 1.5-Quart Purple Rectangle Slow Cooker | 16801174-PUR