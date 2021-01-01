From nydj
5 Pocket Jean Skirt - Camo - 4
For when you're feeling extra feminine. but don't want to give up the comfortable, figure-flattering fit of your favorite NYDJ jeans. The 5 Pocket Women\'s Skirt by NYDJ is your go-to option. Our Lift Tuck® Technology uses a proprietary slimming panel with a patented criss-cross design to shape and support your curves, so you can look, feel and wear a size smaller. This skirt hits just above the knee and is designed with zip fly, button closure and classic five-pocket styling.