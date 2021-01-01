From kitchen aid
Kitchen Aid 5-Ply Clad Stainless Steel Stainless Steel Dishwasher Safe Non-Stick Frying Pan, One Size , Silver
Build layers of flavor with the kitchenaid 5-ply clad stainless steel nonstick frying pan designed for precision cooking with exceptional base-to-rim heat conduction. Crafted from 5-layers of heat conductive metal throughout, this heavy-gauge skillet is built to fuel endless possibilities in the kitchen while providing superior heat retention. Skillet is finished with triple layer, pfoa-free nonstick that is strong enough to stand up to daily wear and tear. Unique black stainless steel handles are dual-riveted and provide a sleek table top presentation. Sealed rims prevent corrosion, allowing for frying pan to be truly dishwasher safe. Oven safe to 500ï¿½f for versatility, freedom, and creative cooking.Included: 1 8 Inch Fry Pan(s)Features: Broiler Safe, Metal Utensil Safe, Oven Safe, Dishwasher Safe, Induction Safe, Non-StickCooktop Compatibility: Glass, Gas, Induction, CeramicManufacturer Warranty: Lifetime LimitedRecommended Utensil Material: Silicone, Nylon, Wood, MetalMaximum Temp (f): 500 Degrees FBase Material: 100% Stainless SteelCare: Dishwasher SafeCountry of Origin: Imported