CASAINC Brown 5-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set with Soft Beige Cushions
When you want to invite your neighbors for a delicious meal or enjoy a warm bath in the sun, this 3-Piece Rattan Sectional Seating Group With Cushions will be a good choice. Charming in design, this set features a 2 seater sofa, lounge sofa and a coffee table. Crafted with a classic beige thick woven rattan wicker weaving reinforced with rust resistant steel, this patio set is resistant to water, cracking, splitting and sun rays so it can last years to come. Thick seat and back cushions will allow you and your guests to relax in comfort, while the removable zippered cushions keep your set looking in tip top shape and brand new as time goes on.