From northlight
5-Piece Venice Brown Woven Resin Wicker Outdoor Patio Dining Set
Advertisement
Enjoy outdoor dining and relaxation with our 5-piece Venice Collection patio dining set. The set comfortably seats 4 and is crafted with a stylish modern design. Constructed from durable handwoven resin wicker and all-weather sturdy powder-coated steel frame this table and chair combo are both durable and comfortable. The tabletop is crafted from tempered glass with a 1.5-inch hole in the center that allows you to add an umbrella for shade. The stackable chairs can make storage and transport a breeze. Set includes: 1 glass top dining table 4 dining chairs Product features: Color: brown Outdoor woven resin rattan patio dining set Rust-proof powder-coated steel frame Durable all-weather handwoven resin wicker Round table with tempered glass top and 1.5" umbrella hole Some quick and easy table assembly required with the included instructions All weather-resistant for indoor or outdoor use Weight capacity: 330lbs Dimensions: Chairs overall: 36"H x 22"W x 23.25"D Seats: 17.5"H x 18.5"W x 18"D Backs: 20.5"H x 19"W Arm rest: 26"H Table: 29.25" high x 41.25" diameter Material(s): PE resin wicker/steel frame/glass