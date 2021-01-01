From godeer
GODEER 5-Piece Square Wooden Top Beige Dining Table Set with Faux Wood Table and 4 Storage Ottomans
Consist of 1-square table and four cube ottomans, the overall simple design makes the dining set fits well with any style of home decor. The table legs are specially designed to firmly support the tabletop while adding a sense of novelty. Crafted with high quality faux wood, the dining set is solid and durable for long time use. The thickness of the table top is 1 in. Coated with textured wood finish, the surface of table and ottoman is exquisite, meanwhile water-resistant and easy to clean. Designed in cube, the ottomans are covered with PU leather cushions to bring you with comfortable feeling. Ottomans can't be hidden completely under the table. The compact design with table and ottomans is suitable for 4. 4-ottomans can be tucked away under the table when not in use, perfect space-saving solution for small kitchens or dining rooms while retaining the same classy appeal as table. Color: Beige.