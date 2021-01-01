From george oliver
5-Piece Rustic Wood Kitchen Dining Table Set With 4 Stools For Small Places, Cherry + White
Rustic Farmhouse DesignWhen enjoying dinner with family or having a drink in a peaceful afternoon with your friends, this 5-piece dining table set will be an excellent decoration for your home. Sleek line with smooth surface makes this set a tasteful of minimalism and rustic.Sturdy&Durable FrameBuilt with strong and premium quality natural rubber wood and MDF veneer, this dining table set is designed to last for years. White and cherry coating gives your space a refined aesthetic while easy to be cleaned with a damp cloth.4 Stools with FootrestTired after hard working all day in the office? It is time to enjoy your dinner with this stools. Designed with footrests, just put your feet on the stretchers to get extra comfort. Come with 4-piece stools, the set is perfect for a big family. Small Places ChoiceJust tucked the stools underneath the table when not in use to save space, which is a great solution for small places, small kitchen, apartments and even more.Dimensions&WarrantyDining Table:45x30x30inch(LXWXH); Dining Stools: 15.7x10.3x19inch(LXWXH). Warm notice: come with 1 table and 4 pieces in one box. 12-month warranty. Please feel free to contact us if any issues.