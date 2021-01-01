5-Piece Reversible Bed-in-a-Bag - Full (Dark Blue/Light Blue, Sheet Set: Light Blue)

Advertisement
Premium Reversible Bed-In-A-Bag 5 Piece Set: Full SizePACKAGE INCLUDES: 1 Full/Queen Comforter 88" x 90", 1 Full Fitted Sheet 54" x 75" x 15" Pocket, 2 Standard Pillowcases 20" x 30", and 1 Full Flat Sheet 81" x 96"MASTERFUL CONSTRUCTION - Bare Home comforters feature a solid box stitch to contain the fill and prevent shifting or bunching. Piped edges provide a clean and elegant look. Our Luxury 1800 premium ultra-soft microfiber fabric is woven with the finest craftsmanship. Exquisitely designed with a perfect combination of durability and softness.PREMIUM QUALITY & HYPOALLERGENIC: Breathable, hypoallergenic, and double brushed microfiber yarns provide resistance from dust mites and other allergens, great for those prone to allergies or asthma. You will wake up feeling rested and refreshed every morning. Our linens are wrinkle, shrink, fade, and stain resistant!30 DAY RISK FREE 100% GUARANTEE: We believe in our products so much we guarantee that you will love them! If you are not satisfied, simply contact us to return the item for a refund. Please see our return policy for details.