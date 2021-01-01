5-Piece Plastic Planter Box Set
Features:Heavy-Duty Design: flower pot sets are made of eco-friendly durable polypropylene Material, the thickness of the planter wall is 4 mm, and a glossy layer is on the inside of the wall for easy cleaning.Perfect for Garden Lovers: various size planter sets can meet your demands for planting most plants like Clivia, Green Dill, Lotus peace lily, snake plant, orchid, parlor palm, devil's ivy, or herbs, brightening up your living place more concise, bright and full of artistic sense.Drainage Hole: Each pot has a drain hole in the bottom, having drainage holes allows excess water to drain out of pots preventing root rot.Product Type: Planter BoxLocation: Indoor / Outdoor UseMaterial: PlasticMaterial Details: Wood Species: Subject/Theme: Color: GrayShape: OvalCapacity: 33Drainage Holes: YesDrill Holes: NoDrain Plug Included: NoSelf Watering: NoKeyhole Composting: With Wheels: NoGalvanized: NoRust Resistant: NoFrost Resistant: NoWeather Resistant: NoWeather Resistant Details: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationNumber of Planters Included: 5What's Included: No additional pieces includedAdjustable Hanging Length: Cover Included: NoCompatible Mounting Bracket Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseUV Resistant: YesCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in ChinaDS Primary Product Style: IndustrialDS Secondary Product Style: Contemporary IndustrialSpefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: NoFair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: PEFC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: Total Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 6.3Overall Width - Side to Side: 7.5Overall Depth - Front to Back: 6.5Planter Base Diameter: Planter Top Diameter: Interior Height - Top to Bottom: 6.3Interior Width - Side to Side: 7.5Interior Depth - Front to Back: 6.5Hang Length - End to End: Hanging Weight Capacity: Overall Product Weight: 2.52Maximum Railing Width: Overall Height with Stand: Overall Width with Stand: Overall Depth with Stand: Individual Compartment Height: Individual Compartment Width: Individual Compartment Depth: Assembly:Level of Assembly: NoneAdult Assembly Required: NoEstimated Time to Set Up: Suggested Number of People for Assembly/Install: Additional Tools Required (Not Included): Avoid Power Tools: Eligible for Hardware Packs: NoWarranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 30 DaysFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: