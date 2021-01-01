From kinger home
Kinger Home Kinger Home 5-Piece Oil Rubbed Bronze Patio Dining Set | DTS-003
Built to last crafted from cast aluminum with a powder coated oil-rubbed antique bronze finish, made to withstand the elements and stay in perfect condition year-round regardless of the weather. Designed with comfort in mind, keeping you comfortable during extended use with decorative woven backs with a modern design while offering ample support with a slight curve for a relaxed posture. A finishing touch that can be used anywhere for a stunning look that you're sure to love with patios, back yards, front yards, decks, gardens or pool sides. A 2-inch Umbrella hole in center of table to add an umbrella providing a cool shade experience. Easily cleaned by using a sponge or cloth to wipe the surface, its water, and soap safe. Waterproof, rust free and crack free, adjustable foot levelers included. 250-lb weight capacity per chair.