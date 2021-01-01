PHI VILLA Black 5-Piece Metal Outdoor Patio Dining Set with Slat Round Table and Stackable Aluminum Chairs

PHI VILLA Dining Set with elegant and classic black design brings unique aesthetic feeling to your patio, lawn, garden. Powder-coated heavy-duty steel frame and rust and weather resistant ensure long-lasting outdoor use. The ergonomic design with durable Textilene fabric helps reduce muscle tension and stress, enables users to feel no fatigue after a long time sitting on these chairs. Stylish modern metal slat design makes the round table sturdy and polished elegantly. Perfect for having dinner or party with your closest family and friends plus yourself.