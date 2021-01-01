From latitude run
5-Piece Kitchen Counter Height Table Set, Industrial Dining Table With 4 Chairs (Oak),Easy To Assemble
Advertisement
1. Durable & Compact: Crafted MDF frame finish is built for durability to last for years to come, while also compact in design to accommodate small spaces. 2. Perfect to apartment: Our Pub table set is perfect for apartment. Stools tuck under table for storage, save a lot of space. This counter height table set is equipped with foot pads to keep your floor be free of wear.3. Easy to assemble: It is easy to put together and take down and and we provide clear instructions of our dining table set for your reference.4. Seat The Family: Ideal for dinette, kitchen, and dining areas, this dining set seats up to 4 people so your family can gather for meals together.5. Dimensions: Table - 35''H x 47.2''L x 23.6''W, Chair - 23.6''H x 15''L x 11.8''W. Weight: Table+Chairs - 62.32lbs. Weight Capacity: Table – 264LBS, one Chair - 176LBS.