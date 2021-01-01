From flash furniture
Flash Furniture 5 Piece Black Folding Card Table and Chair Set
Never pass up the opportunity to have everyone over because you're worried about seating space. This padded folding table and chair set is perfect for hosting gatherings, holiday baking and marathon game nights and folds for easy storage when not in use Multipurpose upholstered folding table and chair set for indoor or outdoor use Folds flat for storage, easy to clean vinyl upholstery, powder coated finish protects legs from scratches Contemporary style event folding table and chair set for hospitality facility, community centers, dining room PRODUCT MEASUREMENTS >>> Overall Size: 33.5"W x 33.5"D x 27.75"H | Chair Size: 17.25"W x 18"D x 31.25"H; Back Size: 16.25"W x 14.75"H; Seat Size: 14.75"W x 15"D x 18.5"H