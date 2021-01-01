5-Piece Faux Marble Dining Table Set
Description
Features:Elegantly-patterned faux marble dining table top，MDF table base.An ideal choice for your dining rooms and kitchens4 counter chairs covered by velvet and trimmed by silver nails.Premium rubber wood for chair legs and velvet chair back.Easy and quick assembly with our illustrated manual.One complete set in one carton packing in one deliveryaNumber of Items Included: 5Number of Benches Included: 0Number of Chairs Included: 4Upholstery Fill Material: Arms Included: NoBench Seating: NoUpholstered Bench: Leaf Storage Type: Fixed TableTable Shape: SquareLeaf Included: NoNumber of Leaves: Sideboard Included: NoTable Top Material: Faux MarbleTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Wood Species: Table Base Material: Manufactured WoodBase Material Details: Base Manufactured Wood Type: MDFBase Wood Species: Seating Material: Manufactured Wood;FabricSeating Material Details: Seat Manufactured Wood Type: MDFSeating Wood Species: Upholstered Chair: YesUpholstery Material: VelvetNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingGloss Finish: NoTable Top Color: WhiteTable Base Color: BlackSeating Color (Chair Color: Blue): BlueSeating Color (Chair Color: Black): BlackBreakfast Nook: NoSeating Capacity: 4Seating Capacity When Fully Extended: Seating Capacity When Fully Collapsed: Weight Capacity: 1200Table Base Type: Four legChair Back Style: Upholstered BackWater Resistant: NoMirrored: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Adjustable Table Height: NoDS Metallic: SilverMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: YesChair Weight Capacity: 250Stain Resistant: YesScratch Resistant: YesSpefications:TAA Compliant: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoISTA 1A Certified: NoCAL TB 116 Compliant: NoCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: NoSCS Certified: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.5 Desk Products: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCPSIA Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: YesReason for Restriction: Dual LanguageBetter Cotton Initiative: YesBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: YesCPG Compliant: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: YesEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: GreenSeal Certified: YesEcoLogo Certified: Oeko-Tex Certified: NoOeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Leather Standard: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: AZO Free: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: No