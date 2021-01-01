Boyel Living 5-Piece Espresso Dining Set with Storage Ottoman, Faux Wood Table and 4-Ottomans, Brown

Creating a distinct look perfect for small homes, apartments, condos and more, 5-Piece Dexter Dining Set features a square table and four stools. With a reclaimed, gray finish, this compact dining set blends with almost any decor. Each one of the four included stools is crafted with a faux leather covered foam seat in an elegant shade of black and functions as a storage ottoman perfect for tablecloths, placemats, other table accessories, and more. 5-Piece Dexter Dining is durably constructed of laminated MDF for a long life in your eat-in kitchen, breakfast room, sunroom, or anywhere else you would like to add a functional dining set to welcome your family and guests to the table. Color: Espresso.