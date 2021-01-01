From latitude run

5-Piece All-Weather Wicker PE Rattan Patio Outdoor Dining Conversation Sectional Set With Coffee Table/Wicker Sofas/Ottomans/Removable Cushions

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

This 5-piece wicker patio furniture set is perfectly suited to the patio, balcony, deck, backyard, porch, pool, or indoor with its various styles, whether used for family&friends gatherings, business conversations. Crafted from a steel frame and wrapped in woven rattan, all-weather, each piece is designed to stand up to sunshine beating down and rainstorms rolling through. Importantly, equipped with furniture covers of this sectional sofa, which brings great convenience to the storage and maintenance of the patio furniture sectional sofa, anti-dust, waterproof, makes it super durable.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com