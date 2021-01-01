5 Pcs/set Outdoor Furniture Set PE Wicker Sectional Sofa Couch Dining Table Chair Ottoman Kit

Description:The rattan-made set is one of the best choice for your patio, porch, poolside, or garden.Complete with soft bottom and rear cushion seating, the sofa can provide a comfortable lounge.Constructed in three separate pieces, you are free to customize and adjust each section to create a sofa shape of your preference.Constructed with powder-coated steel frames and woven PE rattan ensuring strong and durable furniture that lasts long while looking great.The table provides a spacious space with its large tabletop and bottom shelf.Specification:Material: Material: PE rattan, steel, polywood.Color: Beige.Sofa: 28.7x66.9x26.4 inch.Ottoman: 17.7x16x16 inch.Table: 26.x56.7x28.9 inch.NoteThere might be a bit color distortions due to different computer resolutions.There might be a slight errors due to different hand measurement.Package included:1x Table.2x Sofa.2x Ottomans.3x Throw pillows.