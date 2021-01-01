From latitude run
5 Pcs Dining Set Table
Advertisement
This is our brand new and elegant 5-piece wooden dining set, which is perfect to Complete your dining room or kitchen. This set includes one table and four chairs. Made of engineering MDF and powder-coated steel, it will provide you years of durable and reliable use. Four armless chairs feature ergonomic back, offering unparalleled comforts for you and your families. With the simple design and modern element, this furniture set is not only a function dining set, but also a decoration to your home. Buy yours today!