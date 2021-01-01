5 Pc Kitchen Set Table With Leaf And Four Wood Seat Chairs For Dining

5 piece dinette Set Includes an oval dining table and 4 dining chairs. Rich Linen White Finish dining Set subtly demonstrates light to brighten up the dining area and blends well with any room décor. Double pedestal kitchen table with 17 inch self-storage butterfly leaf that can be stored right below table Top. Slender x Back kitchen chairs with wood seats present fashionable and comfortable seating. Table dimensions: length 59/76. 3; Width 40; Height 30, chair dimensions: width 21; Depth 18; Height 38 Ships in several boxes, may ship separately