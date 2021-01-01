15'.75" x 10'.25" x 24'.5" White, Particle Board, Drawer - Accent Table

Display your sense of fashion with this charming accent table, while beautifying your home as well. It has a lovely design that will definitely breathe some fresh air into your interior. Not to mention how obviously well-made it is. This marvelous accent table is expertly crafted from particle boards and metal. Moreover, it's tremendously versatile as well and has a storage drawer for remotes, coasters and other accessories. You can fit it into any room of your home. It's fantastic for making the place livelier. It's also highly practical besides just standing out with its looks. As for measurements, they are 24.5' for height, 15.75' for width, and 10.25' for depth, and it weighs 11 pounds. This long lasting and sturdy accent table will definitely turn the heads of your guests.