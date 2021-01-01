Advertisement
Keep all your devices powered with the 5 Outlet Tower Surge Protector with 2 USB / 1 USB-C Ports. This ETL-certified surge protector has a 1200 joules rating and features 5 outlets. The 2 USB and 1 USB-C ports are great for home or office allowing you to charge your phone as well as power your appliance or computer. The slim tower design fits neatly on surfaces for easy access. And the flat 3-prong plug with a 6-foot cord is ergonomically designed to easily fit behind couches desks and household appliances. Surge protection. The ON/OFF switch and built-in circuit breaker help protect against power overloads and surges. The LED power and ground indicator lights up when it's safe to use. Versatile use. The mounting option on the back allows you to easily secure your surge protector to a wall or other surface. And there's a Velcro strap for cord management.