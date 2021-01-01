Never settle for less than what your impeccable style demands. The streamlined design of this portable laptop computer desk attracts the buyer who needs something simple yet modern and elegant. This compact sized desk is perfect for small spaces when the desk is to be used for writing, reading, homework or laptop usage. Keep this piece looking great with a water-based cleaner. A marriage of black tempered glass to the cantilever metal frame exudes class and sophistication that never goes out of style. Flash Furniture 27.5-in Black Modern/Contemporary Computer Desk | 847254055741