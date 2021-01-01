5 - Light Shaded Classic / Traditional Chandelier

This 5-light brushed nickel chandelier is the perfect way to achieve your desired fashion or functional needs in your home. It brings versatility and style to those just starting out.With opal white glass shades and curved arms, this ceiling light fixture creates timeless elegance to give the overall look a lift while keeping it simple enough for those on a budget. Sturdy steel frame in brushed nickel finish gives a luxury look,The opal glass shades helps to soften light radiations and distribute lights evenly