LNC 5-Light Farmhouse French Country Vintage White Wood Dining Candle-style Chandelier

This 5-light farmhouse kitchen chandelier features a uniquely elegant touch of simplicity, complying well with any room. Solid wood column adds durability and rusted arms create a timeless look to this ceiling light. Handmade masterpiece showing a charm of high value, make a focus in Kitchen Island, entryway, stairway, bedroom, living room, or other nooks. Less is always more. There is plenty of room between each candelabra for a lampshade, or some Christmas decorations. A great choice for DIY project for Christmas chandelier.