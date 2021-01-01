5-Light Candle Style Globe Chandelier for Dining & Living Room, Bedroom, Foyer and Kitchen

This 5 Light Chandelier Industrial Rustic Indoor Chandelier . The rustic orb chandelier allows easy assembly and disassembly, convenient for you to take to your new house when you move. The indoor chandelier is perfectly used for kitchen island living-dining room farmhouse restaurant bar corridor and office. Increase the classic ambiance in any space. Brilliant and unique, this mini pendant light will add extra sophistication to your home. Base Material：iron+glass Fixture Design: Lantern Number of Lights: 5 Fixture Shape:Globe Product Weight:7.94lbs Height:20.5'' Width :17.68'' Depth:17.68''