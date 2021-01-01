Beistle 46.5” L x 23.5” T x 24” W Safety Shield 6 Way Table Divider –Polycarbonate Plastic - Made in USA – For 24” Tables in Schools, Lunch Rooms, and Restaurants - Protect Against Coughs and Sneezes

MADE IN THE USA: Proudly produced in Pennsylvania by a trusted manufacture in business since 1900 SIZE: 46.5” Long x 23.5” Tall x 24” Wide PREMIUM MATERIALS: High performance clear polycarbonate plastic CONVENIENCE: Portable and freestanding. Easy to assemble with interconnecting sections – no hardware or tools needed SAFETY AND PROTECTION: 6 person protective shield perfect for schools, lunch tables, restaurants, libraries, offices, and many other applications. Helps to guard against coughs, sneezes, and other airborne contaminants and droplets providing for a safer working area, Weight: 11.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Beistle