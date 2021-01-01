From red barrel studio
45.5 Inch Wood Dining Table / Wood Kitchen Table / Easy Assembly
With tasteful elegant accents throughout, this is not your average dining table. Features a classical gray inspired table top and classical counter height to help effortlessly refine and tie together any dining or kitchen space.Expertly manufactured with quality in mind through all stages of the production process, the tabletop is reinforced with solid MDF with a thick slab of scratch resistant acacia wood veneer on top. Solid rubber wood legs sealed in a protective lacquer provide sound support and sturdiness you can rely on without worry of wobbling. With a charming compact build, this counter height table suits small spaces without compromising on style, proving classy furniture doesn’t have to be big and bulky. Resilient and durable for full functionality, this dining table can withstand heavy usage without wear while also serving as an eye-catching statement piece in your home when not in use. To offer extra room for small room, the table can not only be as a dining table but also be a storage table or vanity table which is multifunctional for your home with its standard size.