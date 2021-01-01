From kamenstein
Kamenstein 5.5-inch Salt and Pepper Shaker Set, Plastic Acrylic
Electroplated chrome finish accents for a contemporary feelSet contains 1 salt shaker and 1 pepper shakerAcrylic body beautifully displays the fill level of each shaker's contentsEasy to fillWipe clean with a damp cloth; do not immerse in waterFor more than a century, the Kamenstein brand has assured consumers of quality kitchen and pantry accessories. With the kitchen at the center of family life and kitchen décor becoming more elaborate, consumers demand functional kitchen products that provide an elevated design aesthetic.Kamenstein 5.5-inch Salt and Pepper Shaker Set, Plastic Acrylic: 5212938