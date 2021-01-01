15.5 Inch LED Ceiling Light Fixture With Remote, 36W 80LM/W Dimmable Flush Mount Ceiling Lights Fixtures For Bedroom, Dining Room, Kitchen / With Blue

The remote control requires 2 AAA batteries.(this product does not contain batteries, you need to bring your own)LED flush mount music ceiling light has a premium built-in bluetooth speaker which is able to deliver high-quality music through lampshade, connecting bluetooth feature on the phone to intelligent ceiling light.Suitable for kids who prefer bedtime story or movie soundtrack. Music ceiling light manifests specifal light effect through advanced led lampshade,casting sparkling radiance over your bedroom.Music ceiling light lampshade is durable enough to prevent.Not only operating without radiation and pollution but also saving energy! Led smart light speakers are easy to install and also the best choice for home bedrooms, hotel rooms, living rooms, dining rooms,living room bar, stairs and other interiors.material: plasticLight source: SMD LED lamp beadsLamp beads: 84Power: 36WVoltage: 110VLumens: 80lm/WColor temperature: 3000-6500KLight effect: three-color dimmingBluetooth: YesLight source life: 17520 hoursPackage Contents:1x ceiling light1x manual1x remote control1x screw pack