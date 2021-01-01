Cook N Home 9.5-Inch/24cm Ceramic Deep Stir Fry, Earth 9.5-Inch Nonstick Saute Skillet Pan

Made of fine grade aluminum for even heat distribution, preventing hot spots, and lightweight Ceramic coating for easy food release/cleaning and for healthy eating; PTFE and PFOA free Durable Bakelite handle with hole stays cool/comfortable and sturdy for moving/toss cooking Wide top, narrow bottom, and shallow to hold a large amount for sautéing, frying, and more Not Induction and oven safe; Works on gas, electric, glass, halogen, etc.; Dishwasher safe, Weight: 2.84 Pounds, Manufacturer: cook n home