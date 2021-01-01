Stonebriar Collection 5 in. x 7 in. Military Olive Picture Frame, Green

Elegantly display your favorite memories with Stonebriar's 5x7 single photo frame with easel back. This modern picture frame is made of durable epoxy resin and features a shiny olive green finish with gold trim. Frame comes with an easel stand for vertical or horizontal orientation on any table top or shelf. Frame also comes with a hanging loop for wall hanging display. Easily load your photos with the back swivel clips, and the glass insert keeps your photos protected from dust and damage. Stonebriar's frame can be displayed by itself, or look for other decorative frames from the Stonebriar Collection and create your own decorative gallery wall.