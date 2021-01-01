This wooden set of two different sized distressed serving trays is A must have for every home and kitchen spaces. These are made up of good quality wood, making it durable and long lasting. These trays feature rectangular shape with sharp edges and cutout handles, providing great grip. These are best for serving when you have guests coming home or if there is any party or get together. When not In use these trays can be used for decoration purpose as well. Benzara 3.5-in x 12-in Antique White Rectangle Serving Tray in Off-White | BM46891