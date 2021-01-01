ORE International 17.5 in. Watson Espresso Metal Tripod Table Lamp

Create a stylish retro personality on a desk or end table with this Watson Espresso metal tripod table lamp. A stylish blend of form and finish create captivating allure in this elegant table lamp. With a studio feel, its primitive tripod base is constructed from espresso finish metal, perfectly coordinating with its clean white drum cotton/linen fabric shade. This tripod metal table lamp transcends decor motifs from retro, contemporary or rustic. Polished espresso accents bring depth and warmth to a bedroom nightstand or living room side table.