Boyel Living 19.5 in. W Brown 2-tier Round End Table with Storage Shelf and Metal Frame

High quality wood material presents you a natural sense of beauty, as well as durability. This side table can help you create exactly what the designers had in mind. The design of 2-tier allows you to have extra space to store your magazines, bottles and much more, keeping your room in order. What's more, the study metal frame assurances the stability and durability of the whole round table. So you can freely enjoy your time in our coffee table. What is worth mentioning is that, the adjustable foot pads make the side table can be used even on uneven floor. Arrange this tea table next to sofa for keeping tea cups and snacks to enjoy your leisure time. If you are looking for side table, don't hesitate to buy one. Color: Brown.