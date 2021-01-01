From carnegy avenue
Carnegy Avenue 27.5 in. Rectangular Clear/Black Computer Desks with Cable Management
Looking for a solution for your lack of workspace? This compact workstation for small spaces like dorm rooms, condos and loft apartments is your answer. This contemporary desk with clear tempered glass and black frame provides a stylish surface to complete that term paper or business proposal. The clear, tempered glass surface is framed on three sides by short, vertical barriers to prevent papers or other objects from sliding off the back or sides. A cutout in the back barrier provides an outlet to route cables and cords out of your way, and the smooth, powder coated finish protects the frame from scratches. Self-leveling floor glides keep the desk from wobbling on uneven floor surfaces and protect your floor by sliding smoothly when you need to move it. When you have limited room and need to maximize your home, school or office space, this stylish little desk is a great option. Color: Clear/Black.